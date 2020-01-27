Cooke County ended 2019 with a near record-low unemployment rate, the latest workforce data indicate.
The county’s jobless rate dropped to 2.6% for December according to data released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission. The county’s civilian labor force grew by 794 since December 2018 to end up at 20,124.
“Low unemployment is a double-edged sword,” Arleene Loyd said. Loyd is executive director of the Gainesville Economic Development Corp. “It’s great to have the workforce employed but there are still positions to be filled that require skills.”
Most area manufacturers are hiring for skilled positions, she said.
Loyd noted that area schools’ partnerships with North Central Texas College are “part of growing our own efforts to provide our employers with the skill they need to be successful. We partner to give our kids career opportunities so they can stay here and raise families.”
She added local residential construction and existing home sales are “making room for people to move here to start or continue careers.”
An estimated total of 520 people were out of work in Cooke County and 19,604 were working, according to the TWC — more than 800 more employed than were working in December 2018. The estimated number of job-seekers fell by 21.
The jobless rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point from the December 2018 estimate of 2.8%.
December 2019 had the lowest jobless rate the county has seen for Christmastime in more than two decades. Only December 1998’s 2.4% unemployment rate was lower, based on TWC records stretching back to 1990.
County unemployment in the months from April through November 2019 reached the lowest monthly rates seen since 1990, the earliest data available from the TWC’s labor market information portal.
The first three months of this year also saw the second-lowest jobless rates on record for those months.
Statewide, the unemployment rate ticked up a bit to 3.5%, up a tenth of a percentage point from the record-low 3.4% from November and first reached in June.
That rate has been adjusted for normal seasonal variations. County unemployment estimates, though, are not adjusted for those variations like holidays or weather. That’s why analysts say county-level estimates shouldn’t be compared to previous months, but instead should be compared with the same month in previous years.
In November 2019, Cooke County unemployment stood at 2.7%, down from 2.8% in November 2018, TWC estimates show.
Employment across Texas grew by 342,800 over the year, not counting farm employment, according to TWC figures released Jan. 24. Private annual nonfarm employment growth was at 2.7% in December and has remained at least 2% for close to two years.
Texas goods-producing businesses added 64,300 jobs over the year for growth of 3.4%. That includes mining and logging, construction and manufacturing businesses.
The state’s trade, transportation and utilities workforce grew by 2% from December 2018 to December 2019, according to the TWC.
Cooke County was among 121 counties with unemployment at or below 3% and among 175 counties with a bigger civilian labor force this year than last, the TWC’s most recent Labor Market Review shows.
Staff writer Megan Gray-Hatfield contributed to this report.
