Williams Myers II came to Gainesville just over a year ago to oversee the city’s efforts to attract new jobs and grow its tax base.
It was a busy first year for the new guy, who hails from Breckenridge in north central Texas. Tractor Bob’s has taken over the old outlet on Interstate 35, and private developers are building a rail park on the long-vacant Camp Howze behind that outlet mall. Myers is ready for more in his second year on the job.
“It’s a passion; I love getting in and getting to know the community and working with the city on the public side and the businesses on the private side and putting deals together,” said Myers when he hired in last year. “I was originally in Denison and before that I was in Bridgeport, so I’ve been on the west side of Gainesville and I’ve been on the east side of Gainesville … so I’m very familiar with it.”
Myers, a native of Breckenridge, succeeded former Executive Director Audrey Schroyer. He is a Certified Economic Developer with eight years of experience in Denison, with eight years experience in Bridgeport before that. In that time, he has worked on projects that have generated over $225 million in private investment and over 4,00 jobs. His portfolio includes experience in industrial and commercial site development, downtown redevelopment, marketing campaigns, small business development and workforce initiatives.
Myers recently sat down with the Register to go over his first year on the job. He said one of this top priorities was integrating himself, wife Kelly, and their two kids into daily life in Gainesville.
“Kelly taught at Gainesville Junior High this year … we’ve always enjoyed working in the same town. She could have kept her job in Denison and driven back and forth, but the goal is to be here and live here and be a part of the community.
“We went to the Summer Sounds concert (in May). It’s the first one of those that we’d been to because last year we were moving; being able to enjoy that Friday evening, or going out to the lake or hanging out at the park or having friends over — we’ve always wanted to be in a smaller community and be involved.”
What’s economic development?
It would be simple, probably too simple, to say Myers’ job is merely to attract more jobs to Gainesville. He said his success is measured by the effect of his work on the local population as a whole.
“You haven’t heard me say yet that we need X number of people, or for the population increase by X number percent,” Myers noted. “What we need is the median income to increase. Well, usually the way that happens is by expanding the economy, which then people wanna move right to your community, or in the vicinity of your community to Cooke County; however, the median income is the big key to expanding the tax base and growing the economy through that. You really change people’s lives whenever you increase the median income in the community.”
The citizens of Gainesville fund Myers’ office with a one-quarter of one cent (0.25%) sales tax. The GEDC board, budget and contracts are all approved by the Gainesville City Council.
“Part of the job for an EDC is to help place the City in a strategic position to be able to attract new companies,” said Gainesville City Manager Barry Sullivan. “An economic development office studies the state and region to determine what types of industries would likely want to come to the city. The EDC helps the city to plan the infrastructure and site improvements — rail, communications, water, sewer, natural gas, electric, stormwater, etc. — that is needed for those businesses to operate.”
That work is showing results.
“In the past two years, we have been able help attract Tractor Bob’s to the old outlet mall,” said Sullivan. “We have also worked to develop the Camp Howze Industrial Rail Park on the north side of Gainesville … The city and GEDC worked together to create a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone for this area, which will help the developers build public infrastructure that is needed to attract companies. At this time Camp Howze Development Partners, the GEDC and the city are meeting with prospective industries to move into the park.”
Sullivan said these incentives not only helps bring in good paying jobs to Gainesville (focus is on $20-plus-an-hour jobs), but also it brings in additional property and sales tax to Gainesville, which reduces the tax burden on residents. The companies get short-term incentives and Gainesville gets long-term investments and jobs — Safran (Weber/Zodiac), Orteq, Trident, and BMCA (GAF) are all companies that received incentives and are still providing jobs and adding to the property tax base after the incentives expire.
“These companies sell most of their products outside of Gainesville, so this means the money is new to Gainesville and is not simply recirculated,” Sullivan said.
Good location
Myers said his job is made easier by the support he gets from North Central Texas College — which trains up workers for these new jobs — and the people of Gainesville.
“We’ve had business leads because of the patriotic support this town shows, like the Medal of Honor (celebrations). That’s been going on so long that Gainesville just built this reputation. We’ve actually had people that have inquired about either relocating their business or expanding to here just because of the patriotism they feel or, or think of, whenever they see Gainesville.
“You wanna find what makes the town unique, right? And then dig into that and grab onto it and just expand upon it,” Myers said. “I think I’ve got a fantastic GEDC board. We have a city council that’s supportive and I think we’re just getting started.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.