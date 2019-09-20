8:55 p.m.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 8:30 p.m. according to a post from the Gainesville Fire-Rescue page on Facebook.
No injuries were reported. However, the house was fully engulfed when fire personnel arrived and is being called "a total loss."
6:45 p.m. (original)
All Gainesville Fire-Rescue engines and personnel were called to a house fire early Friday evening in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Boulevard, GF-R spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said.
Vehicles from Cooke County EMS, Gainesville police and Oncor Electric were on the scene around 6 p.m. A cloud of smoke spread down the street.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
