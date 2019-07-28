DSC_1066.JPG

Gainesville firefighters were in the process of extinguishing a house fire as of just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, July 28, on Mill Street.

Few details were available Sunday as Gainesville Fire-Rescue personnel began walking through the charred remnants of the structure near Barbara Jordan Avenue. EMS personnel were standing by on scene, where sunshine kept temperatures in the mid-90s.

Register staff will follow up as details become available.

A Twitter user shared the following video of smoke seen from near California Street:

