Gainesville firefighters were in the process of extinguishing a house fire as of just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, July 28, on Mill Street.
Few details were available Sunday as Gainesville Fire-Rescue personnel began walking through the charred remnants of the structure near Barbara Jordan Avenue. EMS personnel were standing by on scene, where sunshine kept temperatures in the mid-90s.
Register staff will follow up as details become available.
A Twitter user shared the following video of smoke seen from near California Street:
@GvilleRegister @gainesvillefire pic.twitter.com/cO6P6Vkxgz— Sailesh Magar (@sailesh_magar) July 28, 2019
