Two Gainesville residents were displaced from their home after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning, April 7.
Around 4:07 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a report of a home on fire at 1811 N. Culberson St., Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said.
“Firefighters made entry just inside the front door and extinguished the fire, which was contained to the living room,” Sieger said.
The two adult occupants were able to escape the home before firefighters arrived on scene, she said. There were no reported injuries.
The American Red Cross connected with the displaced occupants via virtual consultation to provide them assistance, Sieger said.
The 1,189-square-foot home sustained heavy smoke damage, she said. Estimated damage to the home and its contents totaled $19,615.
The fire was investigated by Fire Marshal Shannon Jeffcoat and was determined to be accidental. It was started by a candle, according to information provided by Sieger.
There were no smoke detectors present inside the home, she said.
