Five Gainesville residents were recently displaced due to a fire at their home, according to Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Sieger.
At 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 903 University Drive.
Sieger said the fire was inside the kitchen of the single-family brick home. She said the fire was around the “cook top area as one of the burners was left on.”
The fire was extinguished and smoke was filtered out of the home, Sieger said.
No one was home at the time of the fire, according to GF-R. The blaze was reported by a passerby who said smoke was coming from the front door of the residence.
Sieger said five people lived in the home. The American Red Cross was notified to help two of the occupants displaced by the fire. The other three occupants were able to stay with relatives, she said.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury after he was bitten on the finger while trying to take a dog outside, according to Sieger. The dog survived.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said the dog is quarantined at home until March 21.
No smoke detectors were present inside the home, according to GF-R.
Shortly after the report of the fire on University Drive, a call came in at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, for a fire at Gainesville State School, 1379 Farm-to-Market Road 678, Sieger said.
The fire was reportedly out on arrival.
Sieger said a commercial clothes dryer had burned and was extinguished by the facility’s sprinkler system prior to firefighters’ arrival.
Some of the emergency personnel responded from the house fire, Sieger said.
The blaze was contained to the dryer and no other damage was visible. A small amount of smoke was filtered from the hallway of the building, Sieger said.
No injuries were reported. She said eight youth and four staff members evacuated themselves before help arrived.
