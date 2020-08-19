Members of the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors decided to lower the district’s tax rate during a specially called meeting this week.
During a teleconference Monday, Aug. 17, board members agreed to a total overall tax rate of $0.1406 per $100 of assessed property valuation via a 7-2 vote. Board members Ken Arterbury and Jimmy Mosman voted against the 2021 tax rate.
The tax rate is broken up into two categories. The approved 2020-2021 maintenance and operations rate, which supports day-to-day operating expenses, is $0.0383 per $100 valuation. The new interest and sinking rate, which funds the district’s debt obligations, is $0.1023 per $100 valuation.
The district’s 2021 bond debt is $3,623,172, according to a previous Register report.
Three options had been presented for board consideration at its last meeting. Two additional options were provided Monday.
Vice President Shane Lee said going with option one allows the district to bring the tax rate down another penny after having to raise it by five and three-quarters cents during the district’s bankruptcy proceedings. Last year, the district lowered its rate by two cents, he said.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Lee said. “We’re building cash and we’re being responsible.”
Last year, the district board voted 7-2 to approve a total tax rate of 15 cents per $100 of assessed property value for the 2020 budget year which began Oct. 1, according to an archived Register report.
During the board’s July 27 meeting, Arterbury suggested giving the district’s taxpayers a bigger break by redirecting $2 million from the hospital district’s bank account since the district had $7.6 million as of that meeting.
At the July meeting, North Texas Medical Center CFO Shelle Diehm said per the debt requirement, the district cannot prepay any debt for 10 years, according to a previous Register report.
Arterbury said he didn’t want to prepay, but use the money instead of tax revenues to pay debt in order to drop the tax rate.
Christy Daughtry, the hospital board’s administrative assistant, said at Monday’s meeting that she looked into the request and sought legal advice on it.
She said it’s not a legal option to redirect funds to the interest and sinking account at this time. However, monies from the district’s bank account could be funneled to the maintenance and operations fund.
“Legal said you just have to take into consideration any type of hearings or election process in the next year if you choose to lower that,” Daughtry explained. “So if you lower it for this year and then next year we need to go back up to cover expenses you’re going to trigger hearing processes or possibly even an election process to raise that M&O rate.”
Arterbury then asked to dump $2 million into the M&O fund from the district’s general fund. Mosman seconded. The motion did not gain any other support.
The Gainesville Hospital District represents about two-thirds of Cooke County and the majority of its population.
