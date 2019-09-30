Gainesville Hospital District board members have approved a lower tax rate for the 2020 budget year beginning today, Oct. 1, to bring in the same amount of revenues as 2019.
At its meeting Sept. 23, the district board voted 7-2 to approve a total tax rate of 15 cents per $100 of assessed property value for the 2020 budget year. Board members Ken Arterbury and Jimmy Moseman voted against the approval.
All board members were present for the meeting.
The interest and sinking tax rate of 11 cents per $100 of assessed value is projected to generate about $3.6 million, according to tax rate information provided to board members at their August meeting. The maintenance and operations tax rate of 4 cents per $100 assessed value is projected to bring in $1.4 million, the information shows.
The maintenance and operations tax rate was set at the effective rate so as to bring in the same amount of revenues as was generated in the 2019 fiscal year.
In September 2018, board members adopted a total tax rate of about 17 cents per $100 of assessed property value for the 2019 fiscal year, according to archived Register reports.
Board Vice President Shane Lee said he was excited “to be giving almost 2 cents back to the taxpayers.”
“It’s great news for all and shows how much our taxing district is doing with new construction and growth,” Lee said.
After a budget hearing in which no one spoke, board members also voted 7-2 to approve the budget for the 2020 fiscal year, with Arterbury and Moseman opposed.
A copy of the budget provided to board members shows projected income of $8.4 million from hospital operations, taxes, facility rent and investments. About $5 million of that is projected to come from tax revenues.
In addition, the hospital is budgeting $265,000 in gains on the sale of its property in Lake Kiowa, as well.
Expenses including bond interest payments and indigent care are projected to total $5.4 million. About $1.4 million is budgeted to pay down the district’s debt principal and is not included in the $5.4 million total.
All told, the hospital district budget shows a projected increase of $1.8 million in the hospital’s cash balance for the 2020 fiscal year.
Depreciation and other non-cash expenses aren’t factored into that and are budgeted at $1.9 million for the year, the proposed budget shows.
