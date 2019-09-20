The Gainesville Hospital District board of directors is set to have a public hearing Monday evening regarding its proposed budget for fiscal year 2020 ahead of votes on both the budget and 2020 tax rate.
The hearing at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 is scheduled to take place in the board room at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd. A public notice about the hearing appeared in the Sept. 7-8 edition of the Register.
A copy of the proposed 2020 budget shows income of $8.4 million from hospital operations, taxes, facility rent and investments. About $5 million of that is projected to come from tax revenues.
In addition, the hospital is budgeting $265,000 in gains on the sale of its property in Lake Kiowa, as well.
Expenses including bond interest payments and indigent care are projected to total $5.4 million, according to the copy of the proposed budget posted to the hospital’s website. An additional $1.4 million is budgeted to pay down the district’s debt.
All told, the hospital district budget shows a projected increase of $1.8 million in the hospital’s cash balance for the 2020 fiscal year.
Depreciation and other non-cash expenses aren’t factored into that and are budgeted at $1.9 million for the year, the proposed budget shows.
Following the hearing, the board is slated to consider approval of the fiscal year 2020 budget as well as final approval of hospital district’s proposed 2020 tax rate, board President Andy Anderson said Friday, Sept. 20.
“Other than that, not a lot of big stuff going on,” Anderson said. He added wind farm discussion is not on the agenda.
“It’s probably going to be a quick meeting,” he said. “But you never know.”
The proposed maintenance and operations tax is 4 cents per $100 of assessed property value, a notice posted on the hospital board’s website shows. The proposed interest and sinking rate is 11 cents, making this year’s total proposed tax rate 15 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The effective rate for 2020 — the tax rate needed to bring in the same tax revenue as the previous year — is 16 cents per $100 assessed value, according to a previous Register report.
In September 2018, board members adopted a total tax rate of 17 cents per $100 of assessed property value for the 2018 fiscal year, according to archived Register reports.
The total tax rate this past year increased by about six cents compared to the 2017 fiscal year adopted rate of 11 cents per $100 valuation.
