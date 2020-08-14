The Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors will consider adopting a tax rate for the coming fiscal year during a specially called meeting Monday, Aug. 17, an agenda notice for the 6 p.m. meeting shows.
The hospital district board’s administrative assistant, Christy Daughtry, presented three tax rate options at the board’s previous meeting July 27. All three included a $0.1023 interest and sinking rate to fund the district’s debt obligations.
The first option also included a maintenance and operations tax rate of $0.0383 per $100 valuation for a total overall tax rate of $0.1406 — a decrease of almost a penny.
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. Last year’s M&O rate was four cents per $100 of assessed property value.
Option two, Daughtry said at the July meeting, would be $0.0396 for the M&O rate. The overall tax rate would be $0.1419 per $100 property valuation.
Option three of $0.0405 for the M&O rate would require public hearings. That overall rate would be $0.1428 per $100 assessed property valuation.
Last year, the district board voted 7-2 to approve a total tax rate of 15 cents per $100 of assessed property value for the 2020 budget year which began Oct. 1, according to an archived Register report.
In addition, the board will consider some election matters, an online banking access authorization and how to dispose of some equipment during Monday’s meeting.
A board education segment will cover indigent care as well, the agenda shows.
The meeting will take place via toll-free teleconference as a precaution due to the pandemic coronavirus, according to the agenda.
Members of the public should call 800-410-3590 and enter code 6971445# to join. Anyone wishing to offer public input should email district@ghdtx.com before 5 p.m. Monday or speak up when roll call is taken at 6 p.m. on the teleconference meeting.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s office in March suspended certain requirements in the Texas Open Meetings Act to allow governing bodies to host their meetings by teleconference as long as the public could still hear and participate.
