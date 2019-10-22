It must be Halloween: Cooler temperatures are here, candy aisles are filled with bite-size sweets and the calendar is packed with festivals and trunk-or-treats hosted by Cooke County organizations and churches. Children and caregivers alike are welcome at the following public events compiled by the Register.
Thursday, Oct. 24
W.E. Chalmers Elementary School will host its fall festival from 6-7:30 p.m. at the school, 600 Radio Hill Road. The parent-teachers organization will offer face painting, hot dogs and game booths.
Friday, Oct. 25
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host “Campfires and Spooky Stories” at 6 p.m. at the amphitheater. The program is free with paid entrance fees. The park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Warm-up starts at 8 a.m. for the Halloween Hustle 5K and 10K at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd. The race, which is in its 23rd year, starts at 8:30 a.m. Registration is underway. To register online, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycwuexel.
Make critter costumes and hike the trails at the Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park at 9 a.m. during “Halloween Hikes.” Hike participants should meet at Pavilion 1.
Tioga Independent School District will have its annual fall festival beginning at 1 p.m. at Tioga High School, 855 McKnight Road in Tioga. A cake walk, haunted house, face painting, games and prizes, and silent and live auctions are planned. Games will run until 3:30 p.m. and the live auction will start at 4 p.m.
Go hunting for treasures with “Geocaching for Tricks and Treats” at 2 p.m. at the Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park. Those who want to participate should meet at Pavilion 1.
Callisburg Elementary School’s fall festival will be 4:30-7 p.m. on the elementary school campus. Carnival games, a haunted hallway, a cake walk, bingo, bounce houses, a book fair and a Chicken Express dinner will be part of the event, as well as live and silent auctions. The dinner will be $7 a plate. The live auction begins at 7 p.m.
Walnut Bend Independent School District’s annual fall festival will be 5-8 p.m. at the school, 47 County Road 198. Food, prizes, new games and activities, a raffle drawing and a live auction are on the schedule.
The Frank Buck Zoo’s annual Zoo Boo will be 6-8 p.m. Children can collect candy at treat stations around the zoo, play on a bounce house and pose with characters. The family-friendly event is advertised as non-scary. Tickets are $7 per person and are sold at the Frank Buck Zoo Gift Shop, 1000 W. California St., 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on the day of the event, or online from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at www.frankbuckzoo.com.
Set up your trunk or bring the kids for the Valley View Area Chamber of Commerce fifth annual Trunk or Treat on the Valley View Square from 5-7 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for scariest and most creative trunk and it’s free to attend or enter a trunk. The line for trunk-or-treating will start at Firelight Vineyards.
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at 7 p.m. at the Gainesville Farmers Market, 201 N. Chestnut St. “Monsters Inc.” will be shown on the market stage. Families should bring a blanket or lawn chair for the free event.
Sunday, Oct. 27
OneChurch, 400 U.S. 377 in Whitesboro, will host its second annual Trunk-or-Treat from 4-6 p.m. with an inflatable slide, obstacle course, games, face painting, hot dogs and candy.
Calvary Baptist Church, 900 S. Wine St., will host a fall festival from 5-6:30 p.m. with food, games, prizes and hayrides. Non-scary costumes are welcome.
First United Methodist Church will host its Fall Fest from 5-7 p.m. at the North Central Texas College campus, 1525 W. California St. A chili cookoff, music, hot dogs and games will be provided. Admission is free and open to all ages.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Callisburg FFA will host its Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. in the north parking lot of Callisburg High School.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Temple Baptist Church, 1811 E. California St. will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5:30-7 p.m.
Crossroads Baptist Church, 2201 W. California St., will host a free Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. children can enjoy a Halloween-themed children’s class at the Cooke County Library, 200 S. Weaver St. There will be stories, games and a craft, as well as treats. Children may come in costume.
The third annual Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Scare on the Square will be 4-6 p.m. with trick-or-treating at downtown merchants and the Gainesville Farmers Market, a costume contest and a decorated window contest. Live music and food trucks will also be at the farmers market. The costume contest will be judged at 5:30 p.m. in front of the stage at the farmers market with divisions for ages 0-3, 4-7, 8-12 and group costumes; winners will be announced at 5:45 p.m. Businesses in the downtown district must notify the chamber by today, Wednesday, Oct. 23, by calling 940-665-2831 if they plan to participate in the window contest.
Muenster FFA will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Muenster Independent School District cafeteria parking lot.
The Gainesville Police Department is hosting its annual Halloween event from 6-8 p.m. at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Center, 201 Santa Fe St.
Real Life Church, 2205 E. U.S. 82, will have its annual Trunk or Treat from 6:30-8 p.m. The free event will include games, food and prizes.
Wheeler Place is inviting children to trick-or-treat at the assisted living facility at 6:30 p.m. The event at 2310 E. Broadway St. will last as long as the candy does, organizers said.
The residents of 1504 Nila Drive in Gainesville will run their annual haunted house for one last year. Organizers ask for a $1 donation from adults to cover expenses.
Faith Lutheran Church will host a Halloween Hospitality Night with a pit stop set up at the vicar’s house for trick-or-treaters providing restrooms, hand washing stations, water and cider, a campfire and possibly a place for families to take pictures together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.