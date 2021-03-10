GHS actors advance to bi-district

Gainesville High School One Act Play students are advancing to bi-district after last week's district competition. Pictured from left are individual award winners: front, Debora Castillo, Melody Rutherford, Haylee Lopez; back, Ivan Tejeda, Desmond Pouncil, Rachel Edington and Alex Stockwell .

 Courtesy photo

Gainesville High School's One Act Play company advanced to bi-district after the 4A District 9 one-act contest Saturday, March 6.

The student actors took their show “Argonautika” on the road to Celina High School to compete against six other schools for one of the three places to move on to bi-district. It's the seventh year in a row that Gainesville has advanced past district, according to a press release from Gainesville Independent School District.

Several Gainesville students received individual awards, too. Alex Stockwell  was named an All-Star Cast member; Desmond Pouncil  and Rachel Edington  received Honorable Mention Cast recognition; Melody Rutherford was named an Outstanding Technician; and Melody Rutherford, Debora Castillo, Ivan Tejeda and Haylee Lopez were awarded Outstanding Technical Crew.

The bi-district competition will take place March 23.

