This Saturday, Sept. 14, the Gainesville High School Alumni Association will have its annual luncheon to induct eight new members into its Alumni and Educator Hall of Fame.
This year’s honorees include educators Bryan Ferrell, former band director; Sherian Keeling, former administrator; Nancy Moore, former elementary teacher; and Kim Otto, former administrator. Alumni honorees include Mikeal Graham, class of 1964; Laney Royal, class of 1977; Nelson Spires, class of 1963; and Patricia West, class of 1971.
The luncheon will be at 11 a.m. at the Whaley United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Tickets are $15 each, and are available from Kathy Boone at the GISD Special Education Building, 1201 S. Lindsay St., or at the door. Tickets may be reserved for pickup by calling Kathy at 940-612-0730.
The GHS Alumni Association honors “Forever Leopards” each year at a luncheon, traditionally held on the Saturday after the Friday night homecoming game. In addition to those honors, the association also gives at least two scholarships each year that go to graduating seniors of GHS that have at least one parent that is a GHS alum.
Membership in the GHS Alumni Association is open to any GHS graduate. A lifetime membership fee is $100, which helps to fund the scholarships each year.
Graduates of Gainesville High can join online at the GISD website, gainesvilleisd.org, under the “community” tab. Donations in honor or in memory of persons, as well as nominations for next year’s hall of fame, may also be made there.
Current board members of the association include President Susan Beall, class of 1984; Vice President Darin Allred, class of 1988; Secretary-Treasurer Kathy Boone, class of 1971; Cliff Gibbs, class of 1956; Laura Gilbreath, class of 1967; Pam Henderson, class of 1969; Peggy Holt, class of 1956; Dora Lozano, class of 1993; Kim Otto, class of 1979; Laura Otts, class of 1996; Marvin Royal, class of 1992; and Jan Van Hoorebeck, class of 1967.
