Gainesville Lady Leopards volleyball started their playing season with a match between them and GHS volleyball players of years past.
“I thought it would be something different than what we’ve done in the past as far as the scrimmage schedule goes,” said GISD Volleyball coach Morgan Mathews. “Scrimmages are usually just scrimmages; its not really as fun as scrimmaging alumni, right?”
Despite being out of the game awhile, the alumni won 2-1, proving how much there is to learn from those who came before you.
While the current team was defeated, they still showed great teamwork and skill, keeping the two teams close in score and keeping the match interesting.
“We have the ability to be as good as we want to be,” said Mathews. “It’s going to be up to the team to decide how good we’ll be, because we have the talent, so we’ll see.”
Mathews is first started working for GISD in 2019. She worked in Callisburg as an assistant coach for two years, but is glad to be back in Gainesville.
