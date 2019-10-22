GHS singers advance in auditions

Three Gainesville High School singers are advancing to a regional choral audition next month, Gainesville Independent School District officials announced in a press release.
Andrew Carroll and Desmond Pouncil, both tenors, and Harmony Rutherford, an alto, were selected to the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Choir and will advance to the next level of auditions Nov. 14, the press release indicated. The three students will also attend the Region Concert and Clinic on Nov. 2.
They were among seven GHS Leopard Chorale members to compete in the TMEA’s All-State Choir auditions for Region 2 on Oct. 8. For two days before the audition, the students had to focus on three cuts from choral music they have been studying since May 2018. Each student was required to sing them and sight-read a line of music they have never seen before in a blind audition process.
Other GHS students competing were Raul Castaneda, Xander Hernandez, Emily Cato and Jayelynn Graham.
