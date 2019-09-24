Students at Gainesville High School recently formed this year’s GHS Student Advisory Council. The 2019-2020 council met for the first time Tuesday, Sept. 17, at a luncheon catered by the GHS culinary class under the direction of Kristal Young.
The advisory council is scheduled to meet each month with Gainesville Independent School District Superintendent DesMontes Stewart to discuss important topics in the school. They’ll be considered the “student voice,” according to a GISD press release, and are expected to supply valuable input in productive conversations with Stewart throughout the year.
Members of the advisory council include seniors Rocco Tejeda, Cooper Goldsworthy, Yolanda Marin, Kathryn Creeks; juniors Daniel Buenos Aires, Melody Rutherford, Antonio Ochoa, Pshylah Kemp; sophomores Whitney Dosher, Debora Castillo, Desmond Pouncil, Marissa Andujo; and freshmen Leonardo Elias, Kaliahna Phillips and Zyla Alonso.
