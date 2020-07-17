Gainesville High School student Marian Motomochi won the state championship in the Texas FFA’s Spanish creed competition, Gainesville Independent School District announced this week.
Motomochi was named the 2020 state champion in the Texas FFA “El Credo” Spanish Version Creed Speaking Event, which took place July 7 during the Texas FFA Convention. She is president of the Gainesville FFA and completed her junior year this spring.
The competition, which consisted of delivery of the Spanish version of the Texas FFA creed and a five-minute question-and-answer period, was conducted entirely in Spanish, according to information from the state organization.
The original FFA Creed was adopted in 1930. “The need for a Spanish version of the FFA Creed became apparent when Puerto Rico became a state association in 1932,” the Texas FFA stated on its website. About 29% of Texans indicated in the 2010 U.S. Census that Spanish is spoken at home.
The Gainesville FFA is under the direction of Gainesville High School’s Traci Broom and Veronica Jessen-Osterman.
