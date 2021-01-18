From Gainesville Independent School District:
GHS CONTINUES REMOTE LEARNING UNTIL JANUARY 19-22
On the morning of Thursday, January 14, a gas leak was found at Gainesville High School prior to student and staff arrival. For the safety of the students and staff, the GHS campus moved to remote instruction for Thursday and Friday of last week.
GISD administration, mechanical engineers, and Atmos energy continue to work to remedy the safety hazard and discovered the location of the leak. After extensive testing, the leak was determined to be on the west side perimeter of the main high school building. After further testing over the weekend, the engineers determined that 700 feet of pipe, extending from the west side of the building to FM 1306, needs to be removed, replaced, and tested in order to safely resume regular operation of the gas lines.
The duration of this repair will take several days for completion. To ensure the safe return for our students and staff, the campus will remain closed for the duration of the week and will reopen on Monday, January 25. Teachers will work remotely, and students will follow their regular schedule in google classroom for the week. All extracurricular activities will be relocated off campus or rescheduled.
