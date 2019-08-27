Gimme an A: School districts talk state ratings

Gainesville Independent School District saw an eight-point jump in its overall grade from the Texas Education Agency in the 2018-2019 school year, according to recently released state accountability ratings.
While the district still has a C letter grade, its numerical score rose from 70 to 78.
“We are thrilled to see growth in each of the three domains used in TEA’s accountability rating system, but we still have work to do,” Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said in a news release issued by the district after the grades were released.
Last year was the first year for the new grading system.
The 85th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 22, establishing three domains for measuring the academic performance of districts and campuses: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps, according to a previous report in the Register. Districts receive a rating of A, B, C, D or F for overall performance, as well as for performance in each domain. Ratings were released Aug. 15.
Student achievement shows how much students know and can do at the end of the year. School progress shows how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools. Closing the gaps shows how well different student groups are performing, according to the release.
“A-F accountability uses a variety of indicators such as graduation rates, college, career and military readiness, SAT/ACT scores and college prep course completion,” the TEA release states. “The majority of a district’s rating is based on indicators other than the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test.”
As of Tuesday, Aug. 27, 3,099 students were enrolled in Gainesville ISD, Stewart said.
“Our faculty, students and staff have accepted the challenge of raising the level of rigor present within our classrooms so that all students will be prepared and ready to be successful in whatever their career ambitions may take them and their efforts are to be commended,” Stewart said.
2018-2019 school ratings
|District
|School
|Rating
|Score
|GISD
|Edison Elementary
|D
|68
|GISD
|Gainesville High
|C
|76
|GISD
|Gainesville Junior High
|C
|78
|GISD
|Lee Intermediate
|C
|77
|GISD
|Chalmers Elementary
|D
|68
|LISD
|Lindsay Elementary
|A
|94
|LISD
|Lindsay High School
|A
|94
|MISD
|Muenster Elementary
|B
|87
|MISD
|Muenster High
|A
|98
|VVISD
|Valley View Elementary
|D
|69
|VVISD
|Valley View High
|B
|84
|VVISD
|Valley View Middle
|B
|81
|EISD
|Era
|B
|88
|CISD
|Callisburg Elementary
|C
|76
|CISD
|Callisburg High
|A
|92
|CISD
|Callisburg Middle
|B
|85
|SBISD
|Sivells Bend Elementary
|C
|77
|WBISD
|Walnut Bend
|C
|75
Callisburg ISD
Superintendent Donald “Don” Metzler said Callisburg Independent School District scored 89, missing the A designation by one point.
“We are very proud of the hard work over the past year by our students, parents and staff,” Metzler said.
He mentioned the high school, which received an A letter grade, earned distinction designations in English language arts/reading, mathematics, postsecondary readiness and comparative closing the gaps. The middle school, which received a B letter grade, earned distinction designations in English language arts/reading, comparative academic growth, postsecondary readiness and comparative closing the gaps.
The elementary campus received a C letter grade, Metzler said.
“We are currently reviewing the data associated with these scores to identify weaknesses and strengths,” he said. “Campus and district staff are working to finalize plans to improve student performance in all areas.”
Callisburg ISD has 1,162 children enrolled in the district, according to Metzler.
Era ISD
“As we are a single-campus district, both our school and the district received the same accountability rating of a B (88),” Era Independent School District Superintendent Jeremy Thompson said.
He said the district also received a B rating last year, but its numerical score was 80.
Thompson said it’s difficult to pinpoint a specific reason for the overall percentage increase. However, he credits “very hard-working and excellent teachers and campus principals and great students.”
“Our district recognizes that this rating is largely based on STAAR scores,” he said. “While this data is highly relevant in the current state accountability system and also important for the students who must pass these tests at certain grade levels to promote and in order to ultimately graduate from high school, we recognize it as only one part of the total data that we collect in a more comprehensive evaluation process, based heavily on the expectations of our local stakeholders, in order to more accurately measure the success of our district.”
Era ISD currently has 481 students enrolled in grades K-12 in the district, according to Thompson.
Lindsay ISD
Lindsay Independent School District earned an A or 96, according to the state’s accountability ratings.
Superintendent Trevor Rogers said while the district is proud of the results, its identity is much more than a test score.
“For the state leadership, or anyone else to reduce and define the public school system based on a one-day test score is disheartening and unfortunate as we are much, much more,” Rogers said in an emailed statement.
“We provide life lessons for students including being kind to others, being a responsible person, having personal accountability for ones actions and we teach them what it really means to be a part of a team.”
He said he appreciates the staff who work hard and is proud of the students for putting forth the effort to pass the tests.
In order to continue to improve their scores, the district is planning to put “more emphasis on identifying students who need help and creating a more individualized plan to address their needs,” according to Rogers. There are 519 children enrolled in the Lindsay ISD.
Muenster ISD
Muenster Independent School District Superintendent Steven Self says he is very proud of the district’s students, faculty and staff whenever they excel.
The district received an overall rating of 98 or an A, according to TEA results. Muenster Elementary School scored 87 or a B under the grading system and Muenster High School scored 98 or an A.
“I know that Muenster Elementary provided the foundation for a portion of the success of Muenster High School students,” Self said. “Education is a cumulative experience. Both campuses and the ISD improved from last year’s results and, really, that is what it is all about. Be better next year than you are this year — continual improvement.”
Self said he is also thankful for the community of parents and grandparents the district has supporting its children. “It takes everyone working together,” he said.
There are 510 students enrolled in the district.
Sivells Bend ISD
Sivells Bend Independent School District Superintendent Lisa Slaughter said she is “very pleased” with how the district performed. However, she knows there is always room for improvement.
The district was given an overall grade of C or 77.
“I see the hard work that our kids and staff put in every day, and not just the one testing day,” Slaughter said.“A C rating does not even begin to tell you about all the success stories and student academic achievements that we witnessed during the 2018-2019 school year, nor does it for any other district.”
She said the district also earned its first distinction in English language arts/reading.
Sivells Bend ISD will continue implementing programs it put in place last year that Slaughter said “definitely aided to the success of our student gains” to help improve scores.
“We are going to assess students on each TEK/standard a little differently this year when we benchmark, hoping that too will make a difference,” she said.
There are 73 children enrolled at Sivells Bend ISD from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.
Valley View ISD
Hillary Terry, assistant principal at Valley View Elementary School, said the Valley View Independent School District is “very, very, pleased” with its progress — jumping a full letter grade from last year.
The district earned a B or 85. Last year, the district received a C or 73.
“It was a lot of effort on our teachers’ part,” Terry said, adding the district saw significant increases at each campus. “We are very proud of everybody at the district.”
She said the district will continue to work on gaining and avoiding any regression.
“In the past year we have made some curriculum changes including writing across all curriculum,” Terry said. “We made changes at the elementary level that we saw were effective and have implemented those across the district … We are looking ahead to continued progress and hopefully an even better grade next year.”
Terry responded to the Register’s request for comment on behalf of Superintendent William Stokes.
There are 872 students enrolled in the district, according to Valley View ISD business manager Lori Huber.
Walnut Bend ISD
Walnut Bend Independent School District was graded a C or 75 for the 2018-2019 school year.
Superintendent Troy Humphrey said the district is going with a different reading and math software as well as changing up its response to intervention delivery system to help improve scores.
“We feel that the faculty and staff here at Walnut Bend do a great job nurturing and educating our students in a protective and loving environment,” Humphrey said. “The state has chosen to implement an accountability system based predominantly on once-per-year standardized test scores. These assessments are detested by parents, ultra-stressful to students, take time away from actual teaching and have been determined by researchers to not even be on grade level. While we are always working on strategies to continue to strengthen our students’ education, we feel that the overall educational product at Walnut Bend is far stronger than what is reflected using this accountability system.”
Humphrey said 69 are enrolled from pre-K to eighth grade.
