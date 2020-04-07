Officials with the Gainesville Independent School District's free meal program will be passing out two days’ worth of meals Thursday, April 9, because the district will be closed in observance of Good Friday on April 10.
Meals can be picked up curbside from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, and Gainesville Junior High School, 1201 S. Lindsay St.
Children 18 and under can receive free meals through Gainesville ISD.
Free meals include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack, according to officials.
The school will also serve an extra set of meals next Friday, April 17.
On April 17, the school will distribute meals for Monday, April 20, to take into account the district’s calendar parent-teacher conference day. The school will not be serving meals April 20.
Drive-thru maps for each location and daily menus are on the GISD Child Nutrition page at gainesvilleisd.org/menus.
