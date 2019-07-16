New fencing is already going up at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, but it might not be complete by the first day of school, according to officials with the Gainesville Independent School District.
During the Monday, July 15, meeting of the Gainesville ISD board of trustees, board members unanimously approved paying Lake Dallas-based All Texas Fence LLC $38,900 for the materials to construct the fence.
Board member Nathan Dempsey was absent.
The materials are being used by the district to build a partial perimeter fence on the south side of the school on 1 Edison Drive.
The only part that might not be finished by the upcoming school year is an automatic gate entry to the parking lot area, Director of Finance Alyce Greer said Tuesday, July 16.
According to information provided to board members, the district decided to purchase the materials separately and install the fence internally to save money.
Information provided to board members also states that plans for perimeter fencing began with the district’s last safety and security audit. The district plans to construct a perimeter fence at each elementary school, doing one campus each summer.
Last summer, a fence was constructed at Robert E. Lee Intermediate School, Greer said. W.E. Chalmers Elementary School is slated next year.
