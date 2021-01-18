Gainesville Junior High School eighth grader Amira Khan took home top honors in the Gainesville Independent School District Spelling Bee Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Seventh graders Jackson Otts and Natali Garcia also placed second and third, respectively, during the 10th annual competition for second through eighth grades. All three first competed at their individual campus spelling bees, which were part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee contest.
The highest performing students from each grade level and campus were invited to compete at the district bee. Although the district bee does not determine advancement in the Scripps Bee, it gives GISD a chance to recognize the top spellers at each campus and practice for the next level of the Scripps Bee, according to a GISD press release.
The following students participated in the GISD bee:
W.E. Chalmers Elementary School: Taliah Finney, Berklee Little and Raylan Evans, second grade; Kelsy Malavar, Jaxon Howell and Karley Larraga, third grade; and Maivry Montgomery and Keller Crutsinger, fourth grade.
Robert E. Lee Intermediate School: Kimmy Anderson, sixth grade, and Braylen Fitzpatrick, fifth grade.
Gainesville Junior High School: Jackson Otts and Natali Garcia, seventh grade; and Amira Khan, eighth grade.
The top student from each of the campus bees in December will participate in the Cooke County Bee, set for Feb. 10, where they’ll compete with other school bee winners across the county. Representing GISD will be Maivry Montgomery from Chalmers Elementary, Jaydon Gonzales from Lee Intermediate and Amira Khan from Gainesville Junior High. The top spellers from Muenster Independent School District and Sacred Heart School are also expected to participate.
The winner of the Cooke County Bee will advance to the regional bee in Dallas.
The Cooke County Spelling Bee will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the GISD Administration building, 800 S. Morris. It will be streamed live on GISD’s YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.