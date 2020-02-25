There’s one contested race on the May ballot for a spot on the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Latecia Hendricks, 34, and Charlie Pickett, 47, each applied for Mike Rosenberg’s Place 1 seat by the Friday, Feb. 14, deadline, according to information provided by Kay Neu, administrative assistant for the superintendent’s office.
Rosenberg, who has served on the board since 2011, did not seek reelection.
Marvin Royal’s Place 2 seat and Will Presson’s Place 3 seat were also up for election this year. Royal was the only person who filed for his seat so he will remain on the school board.
Dan Doss, 39, is taking Presson’s seat since he is the only one who applied for the Place 3 position. Presson did not seek reelection. He has served on the board since 2008, according to the school district’s website.
Registered voters in the school district will also have a $35.1 million bond election to vote on.
Members of the district’s board of trustees unanimously approved calling for the election during a specially called meeting earlier this month.
The bond is to expand Robert E. Lee Intermediate, 2100 N. Grand Ave., for $13,013,400; to expand W.E. Chalmers Elementary, 600 Radio Hill Road, for $12,781,954; and to make various capital improvements throughout the district for $9,263,176, for a total of $35,058,530, according to a previous report in the Register.
Should the public approve the bond, Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, would be decommissioned from student use, officials said.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 10,112 people were registered to vote in Gainesville ISD, according to Kathryn Baker with Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector Brandy Carr’s office. Carr serves as the county’s voter registrar.
Early voting for the Saturday, May 2, Uniform Election begins April 20. The election will cover nonpartisan positions at municipalities, school districts and special taxing districts. It takes place separately from the Republican and Democratic party primaries.
