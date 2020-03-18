UPDATE:
ORIGINAL 11:25 a.m.:
The Gainesville Independent School District board is calling an emergency meeting at noon today, Wednesday, March 18, according to an agenda notice sent this morning from Kay Neu, administrative assistant for the superintendent’s office.
The agenda shows the superintendent will provide an update on COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and on the school bond election scheduled for May 2.
A single action item is also on the agenda, to consider approval of a board resolution delegating authority during the COVID-19 emergency.
