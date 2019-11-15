Gainesville Independent School District’s board is set to consider buying 600 Chromebooks and 45 iPads during its next meeting Monday, Nov. 18, according to an agenda notice.
The notice shows the board will also hear a presentation about the school’s demographic study and an update on its construction projects, among other agenda items.
Board members will go into closed session to discuss personnel matters. They’ll reconvene in open session for any necessary action on that, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. Members of the public may address the board near the beginning of the meeting, the notice states.
