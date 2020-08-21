Discussion and a possible vote on Gainesville Independent School District’s proposed 2021 budget and tax rate are slated during the GISD board’s meeting this coming Monday, Aug. 24.
Finance Director Alyce Greer presented the district’s proposed $30.4 million budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 to board members last month. The district’s budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year was $32,042,922, the Register previously reported. The fiscal year begins Sept. 1.
The proposed budget represents a 5% decrease compared to the current budget, according to a public notice about Monday’s meeting.
The district is also looking at an overall proposed tax rate of $1.13 per $100 of assessed property value. Of that amount, eight cents would go to interest and sinking and $1.05 would go to the district’s maintenance and operations.
The proposed total tax rate would raise $5,865 in local revenue per student, the public notice showed. The notice states the school is expecting $4,069 in state revenue per student.
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the district’s debt obligations.
The school has $31,791,287 in outstanding debts, the public notice showed.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St., according to the public notice published Aug. 13 in the Register. Public participation in the budget and tax rate discussion is invited, the notice stated.
An agenda for the meeting had not been posted to GISD’s website as of press time.
Last August, board members approved an overall tax rate of $1.15 per $100 of assessed property value. Of that, $1.07 went to the district’s maintenance and operations and eight cents went to interest and sinking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.