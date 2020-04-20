Gainesville Independent School District board members are set to hear updates on the district’s plans during its closure due to COVID-19 and what it’s doing about previously scheduled end-of-year events at a board meeting Tuesday, April 21.
Board members will also hear an update on the district’s construction projects and consider action on various matters, including modifications to grading and related policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The board will go into closed session to discuss the hiring of professional personnel, teacher and director contract recommendations and an addendum to the superintendent’s contract. Board members will reconvene in open session for any necessary action on those items, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public must email comments to Kay Neu by 5 p.m. Monday, April 20, at kneu@gainesvilleisd.org, according to the agenda notice.
