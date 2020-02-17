Gainesville Independent School District board members are set to hear presentations related to the school’s May 2 bond election at the GISD board meeting today, Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Members of the district’s board of trustees unanimously approved calling for a $35.1 million bond election Feb. 6. The funding would pave the way for expanding Robert E. Lee Intermediate, 2100 N. Grand Ave., and W.E. Chalmers Elementary, 600 Radio Hill Road, as well as making various capital improvements throughout the district.
An agenda notice for the meeting shows the board will also hear an update on the district’s construction projects.
Several students and school personnel will also be recognized during the meeting.
Board members will go into closed session to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation and contract and hiring of professional personnel. They’ll reconvene in open session for any necessary action on those items, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. Members of the public may address the board after board recognition items, the notice states.
The school board normally meets on the third Monday of each month but scheduled its regular meeting this month on Tuesday to avoid having it on Presidents Day.
