While the coronavirus has been hitting many organizations in the pocketbook, Gainesville Independent School District Finance Director Alyce Greer says the district is doing OK.
“The coronavirus hasn’t really impacted our budgets in a negative way,” Greer said Monday, June 1.
Greer said the state calculated the district’s state revenue by taking the average daily attendance up through the fourth six weeks of school and adjusting the ADA for the whole year to account for historical differences in rates of attendance from the first four six weeks to the last two six weeks.
There are six six-week periods in the school year.
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered school buildings to be closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus which left Cooke County schools using distance learning methods since spring break. The break began March 16 for Gainesville ISD.
As of March, there were 3,015 students enrolled in Gainesville ISD with an average daily attendance of 2,789, Greer said. The district receives a basic allotment of $6,160 per student, going by the average daily attendance.
During a meeting of the Gainesville ISD board of trustees on May 18, Greer said the district is “right on track” for its budget.
She said the district budgeted $33,043,495 in revenue for the 2019-2020 fiscal year and so far this year, they have realized $26,617,369, or about 81% of what was projected for the year.
The district’s fiscal year begins on Sept. 1.
“Last year at this time we were at 79% so we are a little bit ahead of the game there so we’re looking good,” Greer said.
Greer said 50% of the $26.6 million has actually been collected. Local funding would make up half the year’s funding while state sources make up 48%. Only 2% of the district’s funds are federal, data provided to board members shows.
Greer said the district still has about $6.5 million coming in from the state.
The district budgeted $35,475,126 for expenditures, Greer said, explaining there was a budget amendment of $3.5 million for athletic updates.
To date, the district has spent $23,370,750 or about 66% of its budget. Compared to last year around the same time, the district had spent 68%, she told board members.
“Last year in all, we spent about 93.7% of our budget,” Greer said. “If we spent 2% less, 91% of our budget, we would be adding $3,192,761 to our fund balance just on expenditures left over this year.”
About 68% of the district’s expenses are to cover payroll, information from the district shows.
The district’s fund balance could be sitting at about $15.2 million by the end of the fiscal year, Greer said.
“If everything holds true, we’re right on track to be having that fund balance at the end of the year,” she said.
