Members of the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees are scheduled to take action on the 2019-2020 budget, tax rate and compensation plan Monday, Aug. 19.
Input from the public is encouraged, according to a GISD legal notice published in the Register. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the boardroom of the Gainesville ISD’s Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St.
The district’s proposed maintenance and operations tax is $1.07 per $100 of assessed property value. The proposed interest and sinking tax, also known as a debt service tax, is 8 cents per $100 of assessed property value for a total tax rate of $1.15 per $100 of property valuation.
The average homeowner could see a $44.59 increase in their taxes, according to the legal notice.
The maintenance and operations tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The interest and sinking tax funds the district’s debt obligations.
After this month’s payments, the district’s outstanding bond debt will be $26,020,000, Director of Finance Alyce Greer said Thursday, Aug. 15.
Last year, district officials voted on an overall tax rate of $1.27 per $100 of assessed property value, according to a previous report in the Register.
According to information provided by GISD, the school district’s proposed expenses for the upcoming fiscal year are $31,199,780.
STATE-FUNDED RAISES PROPOSED
Human Resource Director Paula Moore spoke to school board members during a budget workshop Monday, July 29, about House Bill 3 and what it means for the district’s budget.
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said because of HB 3, the district is receiving an additional $3.5 million.
Moore said the legislation dictates the school district spends 30% of their “new allotted money” on salaries.
“And of that 30%, 75% has to be spent on the salaries of teachers, nurses, librarians and school counselors. And then the other 25% can be spent on everybody else,” Moore said.
A handout provided to board members at the July meeting shows the proposed amount the district has to spend on salaries is $1,050,489. Seventy-five percent of that would be $787,867 and the remaining 25% is $262,622.
Moore said the district took that money in mind and tried to develop salary schedules “to hit those targets.”
During discussions of HB 3, legislators wanted to give teachers $5,000 pay raises, Moore explained to board members.
“So, we set that as a target to try to hit because, of course, legislation put it out there and teachers were hoping to get that,” Moore said.
The legislation also says the district has to pay teachers with at least five years of experience more than teachers with less than that, according to Moore.
She said if the district were to give a $3,000 raise to 0-to-5-year teachers and a $5,000 raise to all other teachers, in addition to providing raises to the nurses, librarians and counselors as required, it would cost the district $959,893.
The actual cost for the other 25% of district staff would be $330,078, the handout shows.
“That translates for teachers to anywhere from 6.2 to 10.2% increase in their salary depending on where they were on the salary schedule,” Moore said. “And then for all the other staff, it ended up being somewhere between a 6.2 and 9.3 % increase, as well. So good rates for those.”
This year’s 2018-19 general fund budget of $27.5 million was approved about this time last summer, as well as the $2.3 million food service fund and the $2.2 million debt service fund, according to archived Register reports.
The district’s fiscal year begins Sept. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.