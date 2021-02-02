Three Spanish-language spellers from each Gainesville Independent School District campus are advancing to the third annual GISD Spanish Spelling Bee on Feb. 17.
Thirty-six students in fourth through eighth grades competed in campus Spanish bees Jan. 28, according to a GISD press release. The bees were streamed live on the GISD YouTube channel since COVID-19 restrictions meant the students' families could not attend.
At Gainesville Junior High School, Jasmine Ponce took first place, followed by Daniel Zuniga Carranza in second place and Jarisbetsy Hernandez in third place.
At Robert E. Lee Intermediate School, first place went to Miguel Salas , second place to Camila Rodriguez and third place to Samantha Garcia.
W.E. Chalmers Elementary School awarded first place to Uriel Atonal-Texis , second place to Alex Gomez and third place to Alejandro Moreno.
The District Spanish Bee will also be available for live viewing. The winner of the District Bee will be invited to participate in the National Bee in Colorado this summer, according to the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.