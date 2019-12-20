GISD committee talks potential bonds

Residents of the Gainesville Independent School District might have to decide whether to pass a bond ranging from $29.5 million to $92.5 million in May 2020.
Wednesday, Dec. 18, members of the school district’s Facilities Steering Committee met at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, to learn about possible bond election options.
Four scenarios were presented to the committee members.
The first, for $29.5 million, would raise the tax rate by 12 cents, according to a preliminary bond program analysis.
In August, members of the Gainesville ISD board of trustees approved a maintenance and operations tax rate of $1.07 and an interest and sinking rate of 8 cents bringing the district’s total tax rate to $1.15 per $100 of property valuation.
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the district’s debt obligations.
The second scenario, for $50.5 million, would increase the I&S portion of the district’s tax rate by 22 cents, data shows.
The third, for $71.5 million, would raise property taxes by 32 cents per $100 value.
The fourth, for $92.5 million, would increase the I&S tax rate by 42 cents, information presented to committee members showed.
The payout for any of the proposed bonds is not to exceed 25 years, according to documents given to committee members.
The bond analysis presentation did not break down what the bonds could potentially cover. However, there might be construction of a new junior high. Relocation and construction of a new junior high has taken top priority among the committee members, information provided by Gainesville ISD shows. Potential renovations or relocation of Edison Elementary school also made the top of the list.
The FSC is made up of community members and district staff. Their purpose is to assess and prioritize the district’s current and long-term facility needs, including new construction, renovations and capital improvements, Superintendent DesMontes Stewart has said.
Ultimately, the group will make a facilities recommendation to present to the board of trustees.
The last time the district held a bond election was in November 2005 for $29.5 million to construct a new high school and renovate the existing high school to be used as a junior high. It passed with a margin of 150 votes. Total results show 1,151 people voted for the bond and 1,001 voted against.
The next FSC meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at W. E. Chalmers Elementary School, 600 Radio Hill Road. The meeting will review results of a community-wide survey that’s currently underway, as well as prioritizing projects and reviewing their cost, according to Gainesville ISD. Prior to the meeting, at 5:30 p.m., district officials will tour Chalmers with the committee members. The tour and meeting are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.