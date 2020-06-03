Gainesville Independent School District will host registration for preschool and kindergarten programs for the 2020-2021 school year Mondays through Thursdays until June 18, the district announced in a press release.
Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, except Fridays, for registration. The school advises parents of students who will be 4 or 5 years old before Sept. 1 that those students must be registered before the campus closes for the summer on June 19.
Students entering prekindergarten must meet Texas eligibility requirements detailed on the district’s website.
During office hours, staff will be available to answer enrollment eligibility questions, help with online registration and accept enrollment documentation.
Families of students entering kindergarten are encouraged to complete the online registration before visiting the school and to bring supporting documentation to complete the student’s registration.
Computers will be available for families who cannot complete the online part of the process before visiting the school.
The district is asking families who already have another student in the district to add their new student to their existing parent portal account.
Families who do not yet have a parent portal account can create one at gainesvilleisd.org/registration.
Documentation requirements include parent ID, child’s Social Security card, child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, child’s immunization record and proof of income for prekindergarten eligibility.
Head Start is also accepting applications for qualifying 3- and 4-year-olds. To make a registration appointment or for qualification questions, email April Waggoner at awaggoner@gainesvilleisd.org.
