Elementary students in Gainesville Independent School District will be required to wear face coverings or face shields starting Wednesday, Sept. 2, the district announced on its website.
Students in fifth grade and up had already been required to wear masks in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders. The school district had not previously required most students under age 10 to wear masks.
The new requirement applies to students at W.E. Chalmers Elementary School and Thomas A. Edison Elementary School. Students in the district’s Head Start program had already been required to wear masks because of regulations specific to that program.
GISD explained the decision was in response to recent confirmed cases of the coronavirus within the district. Four students and a teacher had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, Aug. 28, the Register previously reported.
“The recent student cases were at campuses where all students are required to wear a mask,” a GISD statement read. “Due to this fact, the campuses affected were able to reduce the number of students and staff to be quarantined. Although every situation is unique, a positive case at Edison and Chalmers would potentially result in a very different action plan.”
Starting Wednesday, students who don’t have a mask or face shield will be provided one, and students with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask will need to provide documentation to the school nurse.
Students won’t be required to wear masks during physical activities like recess and physical education classes, according to the district.
The school also announced a change to its policy last week regarding fevers. Students who have a temperature of 100 degrees or more must be fever-free without medication for 72 hours before returning to school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.