Gainesville Independent School District is extending its summer meal service through Thursday, Aug. 6.
Any child age 18 and under may receive two meals each day via drive-thru service. Children do not need to be enrolled in GISD schools to receive the meals.
Drive-thru meals are available for pickup from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at Chalmers Elementary School, 600 S. Farm-to-Market Road 3092. Families may pick up meals for the weekend on Thursday, including Aug. 6.
Families are asked to drive through the back (east) side of the building in order to pick up meals.
