The results of the Gainesville Independent School District’s community-wide survey will be heard at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at W.E. Chalmers Elementary School during a Facilities Steering Committee meeting.
The meeting, which begins with a tour of Chalmers Elementary School, 600 Radio Hill Road, at 5:30 p.m., is slated to not only review the district’s survey that went out last month, but also prioritize district facilities projects and review their cost, according to a previous Register report.
The tour and meeting are open to the public.
The FSC, made up of community members and school district staff, was formed to study facility conditions and needs to help the district prepare for the future. The group will ultimately make a recommendation to the district’s board of trustees, school officials have said.
The last time the FSC met was Dec. 18, at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, when members of the committee heard about potential bond proposals.
Four scenarios were presented to the committee members, the Register previously reported.
The first, for $29.5 million, would raise the tax rate by 12 cents, according to a preliminary bond program analysis.
In August, members of the Gainesville ISD board of trustees approved a maintenance and operations tax rate of $1.07 and an interest and sinking rate of 8 cents bringing the district’s total tax rate to $1.15 per $100 of property valuation.
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the district’s debt obligations.
The second scenario, for $50.5 million, would increase the I&S portion of the district’s tax rate by 22 cents, data shows.
The third, for $71.5 million, would raise property taxes by 32 cents per $100 value.
The fourth, for $92.5 million, would increase the I&S tax rate by 42 cents, information presented to committee members showed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.