GISD lowers taxes: Growing property values in district led to decrease

A vote this week by members of the Gainesville Independent School District’s Board of Trustees could be music to taxpayers’ ears.
On Monday, Aug. 24, board members unanimously approved an overall tax rate of $1.10 per $100 of assessed property value.
The district was looking at an overall proposed tax rate of $1.13 per $100 of assessed property value — two cents less than the current fiscal year.
Finance Director Alyce Greer said after submitting information to the state, it was determined that the district’s certified property values grew more than 4%, which further reduced the rate.
“That’s good news for the taxpayers,” Greer said. “Excellent news for taxpayers. Tax rate is going to be less.”
The overall rate is about four and a half cents less than the current rate.
Greer said whenever local revenues decrease, state revenues increase.
“So basically there is no impact to the budget because of that,” she said.
Of the overall $1.10 rate for 2020-2021, $1.02 goes to the district’s maintenance and operations and eight cents goes to interest and sinking.
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the district’s debt obligations.
The district’s bond debt is $31,791,287, Greer previously told the Register.
Last August, board members approved an overall tax rate of $1.15 per $100 of assessed property value.
According to the district’s website, $1.07 went to the district’s maintenance and operations and eight cents went to interest and sinking.
Board members also discussed the district’s budget before unanimously approving it Monday.
Greer said there were not a lot of changes for the 2020-2021 budget year, which begins Sept. 1.
She said the budget was based on an average daily attendance of 2,639 instead of the current fiscal year’s budgeted ADA of 2,730.
The district receives a basic allotment of $6,160 per student, going by the average daily attendance, according to a previous Register report.
Greer also told board members that the budget includes a 3% pay raise for everyone not on a salary schedule. Those on salary will get the step increase, she said.
The total approved general fund budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year is $30,407,044.
Board members approved amending the current fiscal year’s budget, as well. The amended budget is for $36,634,565. Board member Mike Rosenberg was not present for that vote.
Before the votes, there was a public hearing for the proposed budget and tax rate, but no one spoke.
