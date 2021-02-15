Gainesville Independent School District is planning to have students complete their lessons virtually Tuesday and Wednesday this week, GISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger confirmed midday Monday, Feb. 15.
Friday, Feb. 12, and Monday were scheduled student holidays for GISD. Bad weather last week had spurred the district to move to virtual learning Thursday, Feb. 11, too, after canceling classes outright on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 16-17, students will continue virtual learning. A decision regarding the remainder of the week will be announced Tuesday, according to GISD.
All athletic games through Wednesday will be rescheduled to a later date.
