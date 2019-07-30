Gainesville Independent School District recently mailed letters to families informing them of its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals to students from low-income households.
Copies of the policy and applications are available at each school, according to Robin Sorrell, director of the Child Nutrition Department.
Letters from the school explain what the meal benefits are and what steps families need to take to receive them, according to information provided by the school district.
Children from households already in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations are eligible. In addition, children enrolled in Head Start or Even Start; those classified as foster, homeless, runaway, migrant or displaced children; and those from households whose income falls below eligibility limits are also eligible.
Income eligibility needs to be verified by filling out an application and returning it to the school. Children whose families are enrolled in one of the assistance programs should receive a letter indicating they’re automatically eligible, but families that don’t receive the letter and think they ought to have should contact Sorrell at 940-668-3626 or by email at rsorrell@gainesvilleisd.org.
Families who experience a job loss or increase in their household size should also contact the school in case the change makes them eligible for free or reduced-price meals, according to the release.
Children from households earning no more than 130% of the 2019-2020 federal poverty guidelines are eligible for free meals. Those from households earning no more than 185% of federal poverty guidelines are eligible for reduced-price meals, according to a chart provided by GISD.
The household income limit for receiving free meals is $16,237 annually for the first person plus $5,746 for each additional household member.
The annual income limit for receiving reduced-price meals is $23,107 for the first person plus $8,177 for each additional member of the household.
