Three students enrolled in the Gainesville Independent School District are quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus, Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said.
Two students at Gainesville High School, 2201 S. I-35, and one student at Robert E. Lee Intermediate School, 2100 N. Grand Ave., have tested positive for the pandemic coronavirus, Gainesville ISD officials announced Thursday afternoon, Aug. 27.
All three students will not be allowed back on their respective campuses for at least 14 days.
“These students will receive instruction remotely until medical documentation has been provided allowing their safe return to school,” a press release from the district states. “The campus nurses are working with the families of these students regarding contact tracing.”
Stewart said three students and two siblings have been quarantined because of the three positive cases. No staff will be required to quarantine, he said.
Stewart said the district cannot provide the grades of the three who tested positive.
The three students are the first confirmed cases by the district.
There are 423 students enrolled at Lee Intermediate and 840 at the high school. Not all students learn on campus. The district offers virtual instruction for those concerned about the coronavirus.
School began Wednesday, Aug. 19.
School officials said campuses will continue sanitizing between every class.
The district’s press release stated all students and staff at Lee Intermediate and GHS have been following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations of wearing masks, following sanitizing protocols and practicing social distancing.
Social distancing is keeping six feet away from someone not in your immediate household.
Through Wednesday, Aug. 26, there were 24 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Wednesday night. Five fatalities were previously reported. A total of 298 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
Cathy Lloyd, administrative assistant with the Cooke County Judge’s Office, said Thursday that two of the county’s residents with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening.
As of press time Thursday, there were 5,856,014 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 180,468 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 611,241 reported cases and 12,156 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
