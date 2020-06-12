Discussion of possibly changing the name of one of Gainesville Independent School District’s campuses is expected at the school board’s meeting this coming Monday, according to the agenda.
The topic is listed as one of five items within the superintendent’s report for the June 15 meeting. Updates on the coronavirus pandemic, the district’s summer programs, the start of next school year and a November bond election are also listed as part of the superintendent’s report.
Board members are set to hear information from other presenters on the school’s construction projects, human resources and the district’s federal grant funds submissions for the 2020-2021 year.
The board is expected to consider a few action items as well. Board members will go into closed session to discuss the hiring of professional personnel, the agenda states. The board will reconvene in open session for any necessary action on that.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. Members of the public may address the board after the invocation and pledge to the flag, the notice states.
