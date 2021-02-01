Gainesville Independent School District Superintendent DesMontes Stewart's paychecks will soon be a little bigger.
In January, members of the Gainesville ISD board of trustees awarded Stewart a 3% pay increase which brought his yearly salary to $218,360, according to a copy of Stewart's contract. Previously, his salary was $212,000.
The Jan. 19 unanimous vote came about after board members spent around 40 minutes in closed session to discuss the superintendent's evaluation and contract. All board members were present for the meeting.
“I'm very excited,” Stewart said after the vote. “We have lots of positive momentum going on and so I appreciate the support of the board and their belief in me and what's taken place thus far.”
Stewart said it feels good to have the school board backing him.
“It's not the work of myself, it's the work of our team,” he said of the district’s accomplishments. “They see the benefits of the work that's being done and I'm appreciative of that. It's always good to have supportive bosses and whatnot.”
In addition to the pay increase, the school board members extended Stewart's contract for another year. His new contract commences July 1, 2021, and ends June 30, 2024.
Stewart first signed a contract with the district in August 2018 after he was named lone finalist in the district’s search for a new top administrator.
His initial contract was for three years. Stewart received a one-time signing bonus of $5,000 and his annual salary was $200,000, according to a previous report in the Register.
In 2019, board members agreed to extend his contract for another year, which put his end date at June 30, 2022.
In 2020, Stewart’s contract was extended to June 30, 2023, and he received a 6% pay raise, archived Register reports show.
Board members are to evaluate the superintendent’s performance at least once per year, the contract states.
