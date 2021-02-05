A bond election could be in the future for Gainesville Independent School District.
“We’re really at a crossroad,” Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said. “Our May 2020 bond was going to address some of the needs of the district, and of course we ended up canceling that.”
He said two of the district’s campuses are more than 60 years old. Those schools are Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, and Gainesville Junior High School, 1201 S. Lindsay St., he said.
“ … Right now, the one with the greatest needs is the junior high,” Stewart said.
He said the emergency items, such as heat, the district is taking care of. However, he doesn’t want to pour millions into the building should the school board decide a bond election needs to happen.
District officials will need to form another bond steering committee this month to involve the community and receive input, according to Stewart. A steering committee was formed prior to the district calling a bond election last year, as well.
Meetings would need to begin in March for a possible election in November, according to Stewart.
“It’s not something that’s for sure,” Stewart said of the bond election, while adding that “the needs of the district have not gone away.”
The school board called a $35.1 million bond election a year ago. It was initially postponed from May to November because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then in August, school board members decided to call off the November bond election because of the hit the economy took during the pandemic.
The $35.1 million bond was to expand Robert E. Lee Intermediate, 2100 N. Grand Ave., for $13,013,400; to expand W.E. Chalmers Elementary, 600 Radio Hill Road, for $12,781,954; and to make various capital improvements throughout the district for $9,263,176, for a total of $35,058,530, according to a previous report in the Register.
As of late Thursday, Feb. 4, there were 10,298 registered voters in the school district, said Brandy Carr, the county’s tax assessor-collector and voter registrar.
