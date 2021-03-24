Gainesville school officials are working to determine the cost of changing the name of Robert E. Lee Intermediate School after board members voted Monday to rename it Gainesville Intermediate School.
Gainesville Independent School District board members on March 22 voted unanimously in favor of the renaming after brief discussion. All board members were present for the meeting, but board member Latecia Hendricks left before the vote took place due to a prior commitment, board President Corey Hardin said.
“We are currently working through the process of getting quotes for the signage associated with the name change,” Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said Wednesday, March 24. He added he anticipated costs would be “very minimal.”
“We will continue to operate under the current name for the remainder of the year and will transition during the summer months,” Stewart said.
The name change will be effective with the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, according to the board's motion.
The renaming of a district facility has been on Gainesville ISD board meeting agendas since June 2020. In August last year, board members approved a policy to rename or name a school building or facility in the district.
In September, board members agreed to have Gainesville ISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart solicit feedback on a possible name change to the Lee campus.
In October, Stewart presented about a dozen name suggestions to board members. The suggestions came from members of the community after the district solicited name proposals on its website. Community members also suggested that the district should keep the name of the facility as is, according to an archived Register report.
Robert E. Lee has been a campus name since the 1920s. Board members in 1929 agreed to call one of the new schools being constructed at the time Robert E. Lee School. It opened that same year at 900 N. Grand Ave.
The district contracted to build the current Lee campus for fifth and sixth grades in 1996. The next year, according to meeting minutes, the board discussed renaming the campus at 2100 N. Grand Ave. Board members agreed to name the new campus Robert E. Lee Intermediate. It opened in 1998.
