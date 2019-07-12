Gainesville school board members are set to hear the results of the first phase of a school facilities assessment at their regular meeting Monday, July 15.
Gainesville Independent School District contracted with with Sanger-based Eikon Consultant Group LLC to update a 2015 assessment of the district’s six existing facilities. The contract also called for conceptual master planning of Gainesville High School and Gainesville Junior High School, according to a previous report in the Register.
Phase one of the new assessment covers Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, GJHS and the district’s administration building on South Morris Street, according to archived reports. A representative of Eikon Consulting is expected to present a report on that phase during Monday’s meeting, an agenda notice for the meeting shows.
Phase two covers W.E. Chalmers Elementary School, Robert E. Lee Intermediate School and GHS, the Register previously reported.
Board members are also slated to consider approval of district property and casualty insurance; an Aramark proposal for student dinner meals; and district policy and procedures for academically gifted and talented students, according to the agenda notice.
The board will also choose vendors to add tennis courts and put down turf on the baseball and softball fields at GHS, the agenda notice indicates.
Board members will convene in closed session to discuss personnel. They’ll reconvene in open session for any necessary action on what’s discussed in closed session, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting will convene at 5 p.m. the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. Members of the public may address the board near the beginning of the meeting, according to the agenda notice.
