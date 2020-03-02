Gainesville Independent School District will host the first of three registration drives for the 2020-2021 school year Tuesday, March 3.
From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thomas A. Edison Elementary at 1 Edison Drive will be open for registration for all students entering Head Start, prekindergarten or kindergarten in the fall.
Edison Elementary will also be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 28 for new student registration.
On April 6, the roundup will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the former Harvey Street Baptist Church, 201 Harvey St.
The school encourages parents of students who will be 3, 4, or 5 years old before Sept. 1 attend one of the roundups. Kindergarten is open to any student who will be 5 years old on Sept. 1. Head Start is open to qualifying 3- and 4-year-old students and prekindergarten is open to qualifying 4-year-old students. Qualifying factors vary for each program; eligibility requirements will be covered in detail at the roundups.
During the roundup events, office staff will be available to answer enrollment eligibility questions, assist with online registration and accept enrollment documentation.
To expedite registration, families of kindergarten students may register online ahead of the roundup and bring supporting documentation to complete the student’s registration in person. Computers will also be available for online registration if the process can’t be completed before the event.
Families who already have a student in the district should add a new student to the existing parent portal account. If a parent portal account doesn’t yet exist, visit gainesvilleisd.org/registration and create a new account.
Documentation requirements include: the child’s Social Security card, birth certificate, proof of residency, immunization record and proof of income (to determine prekindergarten or Head Start program eligibility).
Edison Elementary is also accepting applications for the dual language program. In the dual language program, students will develop proficiency in speaking, reading, writing and comprehension in both English and Spanish. Families interested in that program should note that preference at registration for more information.
