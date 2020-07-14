Learning expectations are the same no matter which way families decide to educate their kids when they return to school for the 2020-2021 school year, according to officials with the Gainesville Independent School District.
In a letter to parents issued this week, Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said the school district will offer students traditional in-person learning and at-home learning starting Aug. 19. The at-home learning option was added for parents and guardians who are concerned with sending their child to school during the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents will have to select which mode of instruction they want for their child during the enrollment process, according to the letter.
“More information regarding the complete return to school plan as well as how and when an option must be selected will be sent throughout the next week,” district spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger said in an email to the Register on Tuesday, July 14. “Once a selection is made, it remains for the duration of the grading period, which would be through the first six weeks, or Sept. 24.”
Stewart’s letter states that regardless of which learning option is chosen, the expectations for coursework and the grading system will be the same.
“We believe this is the most fair and equitable solution for all our students,” Stewart’s letter says.
Those who select the in-home learning option will engage in daily activities that combine live teacher-led instruction with independent learning. The letter states that a structured schedule will be provided and students are expected to be online and engaged in learning during normal school hours throughout the week.
In a follow-up interview with the Register, Stewart said the district will follow the Texas Education Agency guidelines for how long a student has to be taught.
Guidance from TEA states direct work with academic content should match or exceed the following average daily minimums across all subjects:
• Half day Pre-K – 90 instructional minutes
• Full day Pre-K – 180 instructional minutes
• Kindergarten through fifth grade – 180 instructional minutes
• Sixth through 12th grade – 240 instructional minutes
Gainesville ISD will provide personal protective equipment such as face masks and hand sanitizer to students whose parents opt to send their children back to school on campus. Children 10 and under will not be required to wear a face covering, according to the letter to parents. Students will also not be required to wear a face mask when eating lunch or participating in recess, band rehearsal or athletics, according to officials with the school district.
