Gainesville Independent School District Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said there has been no definite decision made in regards to changing the 2020-2021 school year calendar.
Stewart said the million-dollar question during each weekly teleconference with Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath is if schools will resume normal operations.
School districts have been weighing their options on how to proceed with the upcoming school year after the coronavrius pandemic shut down schools for weeks. Gainesville schools did not reopen after spring break following an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Stewart said some districts are starting earlier or extending to a year-round school schedule. He said he’s exploring all options to see what’s best for Gainesville ISD.
He said students will have been out of school for five months once they come back to school in August.
“We definitely want to minimize the amount of academic skills that are lost in the summer months,” Stewart said. “That’s been really a major factor that has pushed a lot of districts to then transform and to adjust their calendars to year-round schooling. I’m looking at that currently but that has not been the decision. Right now, the current decision is for us to remain on the current calendar that we have so parents can plan accordingly.”
He said unless there is a major spike in the number of coronavirus cases reported, he “really believes” school will be in session come mid-August with some possible restrictions.
“We’re going to make sure we try to do our part as best we can to ensure the safety of our students and our staff,” Stewart said.
According to the TEA, school calendars are local decisions and any changes would need to be thought through and authorized locally. However, the agency did say school systems should address lost instructional time from the extended coronavirus closure at the end of the 2019-2020 school year and prepare for an academic year that consists of additional disruptions due to the virus, including the likelihood of additional closures.
In addition, the TEA announced that in collaboration with the governor’s strike force and the Texas Department of Emergency Management, personal protective equipment was procured to help schools reopen.
Items already ordered include masks, gloves, thermometers and hand sanitizer for staff and students. PPE allotments were calculated by using 2019-2020 student and on-campus staff counts and were allotted on a per pupil, district basis, according to a TEA update from June 9. The PPE is expected to arrive mid-July to early August.
Gainesville ISD has been allotted 27,392 disposable masks, 11,253 pairs of gloves, 22 thermometers and 281 gallons of sanitizer, according to the state agency.
“Districts maintain the discretion and responsibility for distributing PPE according to their local context,” the TEA update states.
