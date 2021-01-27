Gainesville Independent School District will host another substitute teacher orientation from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 28. Attendees will have their temperature taken at entry, will be socially distanced and are required to wear masks, according to a GISD press release.
Subs are required to attend orientation before being approved for employment and must complete a substitute application at gainesvilleisd.org/humanresources before the training. Subs are asked to bring a current driver’s license, Social Security card and official high school or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. For more information, call human resources at 940-665-4362.
