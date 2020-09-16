Giving day set for Thursday

Cooke County nonprofits are hoping to see donations flow in Thursday, Sept. 17, after taking a financial hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Eleven area agencies are registered for Thursday’s 12th annual North Texas Giving Day hosted by the Communities Foundation of Texas. About 3,300 nonprofits registered for this year’s fundraising push.
The flagship giving event will help offset two canceled fundraising seasons and needs of the community spurred by the coronavirus, according to a press release from Communities Foundation of Texas.
“North Texas Giving Day started as an online-only event, which is so helpful in these times of stay-at-home orders and social distancing,” Chief Giving Day Officer at Communities Foundation of Texas Susan Swan Smith said in the release. “Everything – from donating, to volunteering, to just simply celebrating nonprofits who support our community every day, but especially now – can be done safely, online on North Texas Giving Day.”
Donations can be made online at www.northtexasgivingday.org.
Wishes, Wonders and Kids; Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center; Texas Police K-9 Foundation; Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County; Herkey’s Champion Buyers Club; Muttley Farms; Camp Tonkawa Outdoor Learning Center Inc.; Born 2 Be Equestrian Center Inc.; Change the Face of Fostering; North Central Texas College Foundation; and Geary Foster Foundations are the participating Cooke County nonprofits, according to the North Texas Giving Day website.
Geary Foster Foundations President Susie Black Holamon spoke of the struggle nonprofits are facing Monday, Sept. 14, during a meeting of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
“It does raise a considerable amount of funds,” Holamon said of the concentrated fundraising event. “As we all know, this year has been challenging for everyone, much less nonprofits.”
Last year, the North Texas Giving Day website showed 39 donations totaled $19,239 for Geary Girls Ranch after the event wrapped up, which didn’t include foundation grants, according to an archived Register report.
Geary Girls Ranch North does business as Geary Foster Foundations, the North Texas Giving Day website shows.
Holamon told commissioners Monday that her organization has a $15,000 matching grant and they are trying to meet that goal.
She said she was there representing various nonprofits to request a presence at the courthouse Thursday.
Members of the court unanimously agreed to allow area nonprofits to gather in front of the courthouse at 101 S. Dixon Street for North Texas Giving Day.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley suggested nonprofits set up on the concrete area in front of courthouse steps and asked them to stay off the courthouse lawn.
